Barrington Research Reiterates SP Plus (SP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SP Plus is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.46% from its latest reported closing price of 41.27.

The projected annual revenue for SP Plus is 839MM, a decrease of 1.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in SP Plus. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SP is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 23,268K shares. The put/call ratio of SP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,640K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,606K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 84.22% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,327K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 993K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 5.30% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 957K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 6.94% over the last quarter.

SP Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America.

