Barrington Research Reiterates SP Plus (SP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SP Plus is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 51.94% from its latest reported closing price of 36.25.

The projected annual revenue for SP Plus is 839MM, an increase of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in SP Plus. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SP is 0.25%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 23,765K shares. The put/call ratio of SP is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,704K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,563K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 86.66% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,385K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 1,001K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 939K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 1.94% over the last quarter.

SP Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America.

Key filings for this company:

