Barrington Research Reiterates Snap-on (SNA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snap-on is $250.05. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $312.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of $240.61.

The projected annual revenue for Snap-on is $4,630MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.83.

Snap-on Declares $1.62 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.42 per share.

At the current share price of $240.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPXL - Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bull 3X Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 83K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 5.08% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP JPMorgan Select Mid Cap Value Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 4.90% over the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNA is 0.28%, an increase of 18.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 50,210K shares. The put/call ratio of SNA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Snap-on Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

