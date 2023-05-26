Barrington Research Reiterates QuinStreet (QNST) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuinStreet is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of 9.10.

The projected annual revenue for QuinStreet is 606MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuinStreet. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNST is 0.14%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 58,491K shares. The put/call ratio of QNST is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,680K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing an increase of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 55,115.41% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 3,821K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 4.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,678K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 2,416K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 98,963.03% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,399K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 0.25% over the last quarter.

QuinStreet Background Information

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. QuinStreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services.

