Barrington Research Reiterates PowerFleet (PWFL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PowerFleet is 6.76. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 156.94% from its latest reported closing price of 2.63.

The projected annual revenue for PowerFleet is 155MM, an increase of 14.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerFleet. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWFL is 0.38%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 31,698K shares. The put/call ratio of PWFL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 4,349K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares, representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 64.47% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 3,604K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 2,906K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing an increase of 27.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 68.74% over the last quarter.

North Run Capital holds 2,695K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 12.45% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,604K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 47.40% over the last quarter.

PowerFleet Background Information

PowerFleet® Inc. is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Its offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

