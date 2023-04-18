Barrington Research Reiterates Perficient (PRFT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perficient is $84.53. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.43% from its latest reported closing price of $70.19.

The projected annual revenue for Perficient is $1,018MM, an increase of 13.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 254.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 79.20% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLY - SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 147K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 86.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 44.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perficient. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRFT is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 37,911K shares. The put/call ratio of PRFT is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Perficient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Its work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner.

