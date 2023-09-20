Barrington Research Reiterates PaySign (PAYS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PaySign is 4.69. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 135.78% from its latest reported closing price of 1.99.

The projected annual revenue for PaySign is 46MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in PaySign. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYS is 0.02%, a decrease of 67.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.74% to 10,195K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,289K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Triasima Portfolio Management holds 840K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 81.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 277.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 69.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 63.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 602K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing a decrease of 29.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 45.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 594K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 52.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 27.38% over the last quarter.

PaySign Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Paysign, Inc is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign's customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

