Barrington Research Reiterates PaySign (PAYS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PaySign is 4.91. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 153.03% from its latest reported closing price of 1.94.

The projected annual revenue for PaySign is 46MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in PaySign. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 21.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYS is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.45% to 8,721K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,400K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 68.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,289K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 18.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 496K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 472K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 50.54% over the last quarter.

Newport Capital Group holds 376K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PaySign Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Paysign, Inc is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign's customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

