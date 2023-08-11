Barrington Research Reiterates Openlane (KAR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Openlane (NYSE:KAR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Openlane is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from its latest reported closing price of 14.68.

The projected annual revenue for Openlane is 1,672MM, an increase of 4.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Openlane. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAR is 0.14%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 128,305K shares. The put/call ratio of KAR is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 8,052K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 0.63% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,943K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 5,699K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 5,046K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 4,886K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,996K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 6.46% over the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through its auctions in 2020. The Company's integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe.

