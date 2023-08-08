Barrington Research Reiterates ModivCare (MODV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.36% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ModivCare is 109.99. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 190.36% from its latest reported closing price of 37.88.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for ModivCare is 2,662MM, a decrease of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in ModivCare. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODV is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 17,612K shares. The put/call ratio of MODV is 2.87, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,399K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 2.88% over the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,185K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 8.57% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 925K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 10.92% over the last quarter.
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 920K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 14.94% over the last quarter.
UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 752K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 9.44% over the last quarter.
ModivCare Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. The Company is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.
Additional reading:
- Modivcare Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Adjusts 2023 Guidance
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 Dated as of June 26, 2023 CREDIT AGREEMENT Dated as of February 3, 2022
- THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF MODIVCARE INC.
- AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS MODIVCARE INC.
- Modivcare Resolves Dispute With Former Chief Executive Officer
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.