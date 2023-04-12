Barrington Research Reiterates Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is $79.82. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of $76.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is $1,222MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJT - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF holds 650K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 38.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 83.31% over the last quarter.

XJR - iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Minichmacgregor Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - T.Rowe Price Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 106K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 18.42% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 9,671K shares representing 16.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,705K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 14.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.29%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 65,512K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

See all Merit Medical Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.