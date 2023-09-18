Barrington Research Reiterates Koppers Holdings (KOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Koppers Holdings is 48.45. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of 38.76.

The projected annual revenue for Koppers Holdings is 2,057MM, a decrease of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

Koppers Holdings Declares $0.06 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $38.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koppers Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 22,230K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,204K shares representing 10.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 4.41% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,806K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 1.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,460K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,065K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 758K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Koppers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

