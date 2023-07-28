Barrington Research Reiterates Kadant (KAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kadant is 221.34. The forecasts range from a low of 205.03 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of 214.27.

The projected annual revenue for Kadant is 908MM, a decrease of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.18.

Kadant Declares $0.29 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 13, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $214.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kadant. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAI is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 14,111K shares. The put/call ratio of KAI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,452K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 866K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 13.07% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 591K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 568K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 506K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing a decrease of 16.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAI by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Kadant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. Its products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide.

