Barrington Research Reiterates Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is 157.59. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of 152.28.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is 11,148MM, an increase of 14.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 41,918K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,512K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 2.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,026K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,599K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 9.05% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 1,098K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 18.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

