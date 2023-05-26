Barrington Research Reiterates H&R Block (HRB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for H&R Block is 39.44. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.86% from its latest reported closing price of 29.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for H&R Block is 3,571MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

H&R Block Declares $0.29 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $29.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.43%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 8.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 989 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&R Block. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRB is 0.21%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 159,033K shares. The put/call ratio of HRB is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,588K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,437K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 86.29% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 5,110K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing an increase of 40.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 54.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,723K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 21.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,698K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,801K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 9.58% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,494K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 10.42% over the last quarter.

H&R Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

H&R Block, Inc. provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.