Barrington Research Reiterates HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.80% Upside

As of April 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for HireQuest, Inc. is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 36.80% from its latest reported closing price of $21.25.

The projected annual revenue for HireQuest, Inc. is $37MM, an increase of 19.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.32.

HireQuest, Inc. Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $21.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 6.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 62K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

RBF Capital holds 30K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQI by 16.66% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in HireQuest, Inc.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQI is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 1,078K shares.

HireQuest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, and Snelling franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 180 franchisee-owned offices in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 50,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, travel, and event services.

