Barrington Research Reiterates Henry Schein (HSIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is 85.25. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of 75.94.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,062MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 140,526K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 12,384K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,605K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 7,264K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,015K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,582K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 4,347K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,261K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,070K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Henry Schein Background Information

Henry Schein Background Information

Henry Schein, Inc. is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Its Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

