Barrington Research Reiterates Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International is 38.42. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 58.76% from its latest reported closing price of 24.20.

The projected annual revenue for Heidrick & Struggles International is 989MM, a decrease of 2.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Declares $0.15 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $24.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.97%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.08%, a decrease of 26.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 20,983K shares. The put/call ratio of HSII is 6.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,412K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,129K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 0.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 543K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 31.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 466K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International Background Information

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

