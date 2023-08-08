News & Insights

Stocks
HSII

Barrington Research Reiterates Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Outperform Recommendation

August 08, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International is 38.42. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.19% from its latest reported closing price of 28.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heidrick & Struggles International is 989MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.11%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 21,230K shares. HSII / Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of HSII is 4.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSII / Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,448K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,075K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 551K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 441K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 93,855.46% over the last quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSII

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.