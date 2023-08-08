Barrington Research Reiterates Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International is 38.42. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.19% from its latest reported closing price of 28.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heidrick & Struggles International is 989MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.11%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 21,230K shares. The put/call ratio of HSII is 4.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,448K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,075K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 551K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 441K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 93,855.46% over the last quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.