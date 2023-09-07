Barrington Research Reiterates Healthequity (HQY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.36% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthequity is 83.47. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.36% from its latest reported closing price of 69.35.

The projected annual revenue for Healthequity is 966MM, an increase of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthequity. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.34%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 103,642K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,128K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,713K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 3.34% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,793K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 3.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,641K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 0.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,593K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,514K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 676.22% over the last quarter.

Healthequity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

