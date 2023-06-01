Barrington Research Reiterates Healthequity (HQY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.52% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthequity is 82.62. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.52% from its latest reported closing price of 55.63.

The projected annual revenue for Healthequity is 966MM, an increase of 12.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthequity. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 104,677K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,713K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,732K shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 18.54% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,870K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 16.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,619K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 10.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,611K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,474K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 1.64% over the last quarter.

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

