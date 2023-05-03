Barrington Research Reiterates Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grand Canyon Education is 130.05. The forecasts range from a low of 120.19 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.24% from its latest reported closing price of 117.97.

The projected annual revenue for Grand Canyon Education is 971MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand Canyon Education. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOPE is 0.23%, an increase of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 34,553K shares. The put/call ratio of LOPE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,871K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 91,348.90% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,132K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 18.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 947K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 13.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 931K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 25 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others.

