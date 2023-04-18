Barrington Research Reiterates Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.16% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grand Canyon Education is $130.05. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from its latest reported closing price of $119.14.

The projected annual revenue for Grand Canyon Education is $971MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 45K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFMV - Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 38.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 101.27% over the last quarter.

MDYG - SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 43.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 126.75% over the last quarter.

Lapides Asset Management holds 50K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 44.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand Canyon Education. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOPE is 0.22%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 35,174K shares. The put/call ratio of LOPE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Grand Canyon Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 25 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others.

