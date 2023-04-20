Barrington Research Reiterates Franchise Group Inc - (FRG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Franchise Group Inc - (NASDAQ:FRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franchise Group Inc - is $37.54. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 34.06% from its latest reported closing price of $28.00.

The projected annual revenue for Franchise Group Inc - is $4,377MM, a decrease of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

Franchise Group Inc - Declares $0.62 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $28.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.78%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 12.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.10 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Franchise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophies to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group's business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Buddy's Home Furnishings, and Liberty Tax Service. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 4,600 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.

