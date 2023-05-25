Barrington Research Reiterates Fluent (FLNT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 460.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluent is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 460.79% from its latest reported closing price of 0.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fluent is 395MM, an increase of 13.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluent. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNT is 0.05%, an increase of 169.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 20,636K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 4,708K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 4,647K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,082K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,212K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 28.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 737K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Fluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluent, Inc. is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging its proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.