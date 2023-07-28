Barrington Research Reiterates Dorman Products (DORM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dorman Products is 108.88. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.08% from its latest reported closing price of 83.07.

The projected annual revenue for Dorman Products is 1,997MM, an increase of 11.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorman Products. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DORM is 0.22%, a decrease of 22.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 29,822K shares. The put/call ratio of DORM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,063K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 2.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 986K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 0.74% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 850K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 0.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Dorman Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For more than 100 years, Dorman has been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics.

