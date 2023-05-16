Barrington Research Reiterates DHI Group (DHX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHI Group is 9.35. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 190.37% from its latest reported closing price of 3.22.

The projected annual revenue for DHI Group is 174MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHX is 0.07%, a decrease of 54.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 37,130K shares. The put/call ratio of DHX is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,414K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,504K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,399K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,668K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 19.35% over the last quarter.

DHI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

