Barrington Research Reiterates DHI Group (DHX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHI Group is $9.56. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 159.85% from its latest reported closing price of $3.68.

The projected annual revenue for DHI Group is $174MM, an increase of 16.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 36K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 0.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 60K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 354K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 4.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHX is 0.10%, a decrease of 35.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 38,374K shares. The put/call ratio of DHX is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

DHI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

