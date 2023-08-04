Barrington Research Reiterates DENTSPLY Sirona (XRAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of DENTSPLY Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY Sirona is 45.29. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.30% from its latest reported closing price of 39.28.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY Sirona is 3,871MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

DENTSPLY Sirona Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $39.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1048 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY Sirona. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 253,508K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,732K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 10,962K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,642K shares, representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 108,091.03% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,755K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,802K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,577K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,705K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 22.22% over the last quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Background Information

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

