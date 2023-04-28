Barrington Research Reiterates Cumulus Media Inc. - (CMLS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Cumulus Media Inc. - (NASDAQ:CMLS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 311.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cumulus Media Inc. - is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 311.80% from its latest reported closing price of 3.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cumulus Media Inc. - is 951MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cumulus Media Inc. -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMLS is 0.03%, a decrease of 40.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 15,790K shares. The put/call ratio of CMLS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zazove Associates holds 1,211K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 1,162K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares, representing a decrease of 133.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMLS by 58.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 779K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EATON VANCE FLOATING RATE PORTFOLIO holds 645K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 597K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMLS by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

See all Cumulus Media Inc. - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.