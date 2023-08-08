Barrington Research Reiterates CRA International (CRAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRA International is 134.13. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.90% from its latest reported closing price of 108.26.

The projected annual revenue for CRA International is 632MM, an increase of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRA International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRAI is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 7,409K shares. The put/call ratio of CRAI is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 543K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 42.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 26.09% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 366K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 59.08% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 353K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 293K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 13.22% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 286K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 15.99% over the last quarter.

CRA International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world.

