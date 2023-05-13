Barrington Research Reiterates CRA International (CRAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRA International is 134.13. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 36.48% from its latest reported closing price of 98.28.

The projected annual revenue for CRA International is 632MM, an increase of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.19.

CRA International Declares $0.36 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $98.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRA International. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRAI is 0.14%, an increase of 25.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 7,079K shares. The put/call ratio of CRAI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 543K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 42.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 26.09% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 317K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 40.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 72.50% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 86,126.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 293K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 13.22% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 286K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 52.35% over the last quarter.

CRA International Background Information

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world.

