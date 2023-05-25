Barrington Research Reiterates Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Vehicle Group is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.59% from its latest reported closing price of 10.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Vehicle Group is 1,052MM, an increase of 5.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Vehicle Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVGI is 0.22%, an increase of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.40% to 22,582K shares. The put/call ratio of CVGI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 2,941K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,011K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,767K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,115K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 9.47% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,045K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Commercial Vehicle Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets - the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. They also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.