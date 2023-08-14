Barrington Research Reiterates Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is 1.89. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 23.33% from its latest reported closing price of 1.53.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is 2,590MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCO is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 587,855K shares. The put/call ratio of CCO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 104,873K shares representing 21.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 55,829K shares representing 11.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,650K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 45.63% over the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 50,863K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mason Capital Management holds 21,260K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 20,543K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,293K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia - CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally.

