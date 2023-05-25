Barrington Research Reiterates Cars.com (CARS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from its latest reported closing price of 18.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is 702MM, an increase of 5.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARS is 0.13%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 67,103K shares. The put/call ratio of CARS is 6.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,000K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 8.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,505K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,161K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 29.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,947K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,738K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Cars.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cars.com Inc. is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.