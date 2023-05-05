Barrington Research Reiterates Carriage Services (CSV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carriage Services is 45.14. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.79% from its latest reported closing price of 26.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carriage Services is 374MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

Carriage Services Declares $0.11 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $26.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carriage Services. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSV is 0.08%, a decrease of 29.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 12,263K shares. The put/call ratio of CSV is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,092K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 29.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 740K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 479K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 162.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 402K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 313K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 109,087.21% over the last quarter.

Carriage Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1991, Carriage Services has become a funeral market leader that is currently operating 230+ funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide. The team spans 2000+ team members composed of local people serving their communities at the highest level of service. This is an organization that aims to work with the best funeral homes and cemeteries in the country.

See all Carriage Services regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.