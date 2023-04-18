Barrington Research Reiterates Carriage Services (CSV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carriage Services is $45.14. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.70% from its latest reported closing price of $28.44.

The projected annual revenue for Carriage Services is $374MM, an increase of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.63.

Carriage Services Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $28.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 237.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 76.53% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 68K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 23.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 33.27% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 31.20% over the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 20.09% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 0.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carriage Services. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSV is 0.08%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 11,896K shares. The put/call ratio of CSV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carriage Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1991, Carriage Services has become a funeral market leader that is currently operating 230+ funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide. The team spans 2000+ team members composed of local people serving their communities at the highest level of service. This is an organization that aims to work with the best funeral homes and cemeteries in the country.

