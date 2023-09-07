Barrington Research Reiterates Cantaloupe (CTLP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cantaloupe is 10.07. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 32.71% from its latest reported closing price of 7.59.

The projected annual revenue for Cantaloupe is 268MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cantaloupe. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLP is 0.28%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 58,802K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 12,246K shares representing 16.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 7,180K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,422K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 34.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sargent Investment Group holds 1,817K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Cantaloupe Background Information



Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

