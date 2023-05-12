Barrington Research Reiterates Cantaloupe (CTLP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cantaloupe is 9.52. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.68% from its latest reported closing price of 6.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cantaloupe is 237MM, a decrease of 0.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cantaloupe. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLP is 0.19%, an increase of 28.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 55,497K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 12,246K shares representing 16.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 3,150K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,717K shares, representing a decrease of 81.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 3,090K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,071K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,278K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 160,782.05% over the last quarter.

Cantaloupe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

See all Cantaloupe regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.