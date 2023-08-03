Barrington Research Reiterates Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barrett Business Services is 121.89. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 31.33% from its latest reported closing price of 92.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Barrett Business Services is 1,161MM, an increase of 9.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrett Business Services. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBSI is 0.22%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 7,009K shares. The put/call ratio of BBSI is 3.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 379K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 324K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 0.62% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 307K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 253K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 236K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 39 states.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.