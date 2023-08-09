Barrington Research Reiterates Asure Software (ASUR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.25% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is 19.96. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.25% from its latest reported closing price of 14.87.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is 102MM, a decrease of 11.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 38.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.26%, a decrease of 30.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 15,857K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,289K shares representing 15.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 26.00% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 850K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 31.57% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 750K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 72.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 30.42% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 671K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 39.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 16.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 44.83% over the last quarter.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

