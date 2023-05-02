Barrington Research Reiterates Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is 186.81. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 28.72% from its latest reported closing price of 145.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is 2,258MM, a decrease of 6.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.25%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 43,905K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 3,089K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing a decrease of 37.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,440K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,237K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 99.85% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,863K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 28.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

See all Affiliated Managers Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.