Barrington Research Reiterates Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.77% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education is 51.68. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.77% from its latest reported closing price of 43.15.

The projected annual revenue for Adtalem Global Education is 1,493MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 51,198K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 3,623K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 15.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,054K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 20.66% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,484K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,366K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 763.76% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,239K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

