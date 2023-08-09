Barrington Research Reiterates ACV Auctions Inc - (ACVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of ACV Auctions Inc - (NASDAQ:ACVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions Inc - is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of 16.65.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions Inc - is 479MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.31%, an increase of 27.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 142,125K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 16,401K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,140K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 35.34% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 10,260K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,172K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 4,700K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,699K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,987K shares, representing a decrease of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,314K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 52.88% over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions Background Information



ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

