Barrington Research Reiterates Acco Brands (ACCO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Barrington Research reiterated coverage of Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acco Brands is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 97.67% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

The projected annual revenue for Acco Brands is 1,961MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

Acco Brands Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on September 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $5.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.74%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 6.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acco Brands. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCO is 0.08%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 96,762K shares. The put/call ratio of ACCO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,178K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,056K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 86.49% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,127K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 14.05% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,861K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,499K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,700K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acco Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

