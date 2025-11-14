Barrington Research Maintains zSpace (ZSPC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of zSpace (NasdaqCM:ZSPC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 502.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for zSpace is $4.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 502.26% from its latest reported closing price of $0.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in zSpace. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZSPC is 0.00%, an increase of 59.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.88% to 551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSPC by 59.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 49.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSPC by 71.32% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 25K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 24K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 23K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSPC by 96.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.