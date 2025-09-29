Barrington Research Maintains Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.46% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is $38.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.46% from its latest reported closing price of $32.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is 491MM, a decrease of 39.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 13.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.27%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 62,916K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 2,716K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares , representing a decrease of 89.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 40.11% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,030K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares , representing a decrease of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,927K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,867K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,582K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.