Barrington Research Maintains Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.73% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is $38.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.73% from its latest reported closing price of $23.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is 498MM, a decrease of 40.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.26%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 62,968K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 2,716K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,361K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 2,076K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,582K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 31.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,580K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.