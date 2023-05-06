Barrington Research Maintains U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.67% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Physical Therapy is 112.20. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.67% from its latest reported closing price of 114.10.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Physical Therapy is 597MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Physical Therapy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USPH is 0.20%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 17,518K shares. The put/call ratio of USPH is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,532K shares representing 11.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 0.46% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,086K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 8.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 971K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 1.37% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 916K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 693K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 123,808.27% over the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 548 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

