Barrington Research Maintains Travelzoo (TZOO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Travelzoo is $25.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 209.93% from its latest reported closing price of $8.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travelzoo is 94MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelzoo. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 46.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TZOO is 0.04%, an increase of 25.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.45% to 4,926K shares. The put/call ratio of TZOO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 587K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 499K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 32.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 250K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 230K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing a decrease of 34.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 36.95% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 226K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 18.61% over the last quarter.

